Kainos Group Engages in Share Buyback Programme

November 19, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Kainos Group plc (GB:KNOS) has released an update.

Kainos Group plc has repurchased 29,393 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 830 to 854 pence per share, with a weighted average of 838.2113 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares as part of its ongoing buyback programme announced earlier this month. This move reflects a commitment to managing share capital and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

