Kainos Group Announces Acquisition Of Davis Pierrynowski For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Kainos Group PLC (KNOS.L), a British IT service provider, on Friday announced the acquisition of Davis Pierrynowski Limited, a Canadian consultancy firm, for an undisclosed sum.

The staff of the firm will join the Digital Services division of Kainos Group in Canada and will continue to operate under the Davis Pier brand.

Since 2022, Kainos and Davis Pier have worked together to boost digital transformation in the Canadian public and healthcare sectors.

Davis Pier is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with operations in Ontario, and employs a total of 120 people.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.