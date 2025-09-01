Markets

Kainos Expects FY Adj. Profit Before Tax In Line With Current Consensus Forecasts

September 01, 2025 — 04:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kainos Group plc issued its customary trading update for the period from 1 April 2025 to date. The Group said it delivered further sequential improvement in the period. The Board now expects revenues for the year ending 31 March 2026 at the upper end of consensus forecasts, driven by stronger sales in the period. The Group expects delivering adjusted profit before tax in line with current consensus forecasts.

The Group will announce results for the six months ending 30 September 2025 on 10 November 2025.

