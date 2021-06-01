Kainos Acquires Cloudator Oy's Workday Division For Undisclosed Term

(RTTNews) - Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) and Workday (WDAY) Services Partner, operating in two specialist divisions, Digital Services and its Workday Practice, announced the acquisition of Cloudator Oy's Workday division. Terms of the deal remains undisclosed.

Cloudator has been a Workday Services Partner since 2012, and has participated in more than 100 Workday projects, across more than 20 industries, with companies across Europe currently depending on Workday products deployed and supported by Cloudator.

The acquisition of Cloudator's Workday segment would further increase Kainos' Workday presence in Europe, adding 55 specialist Workday employees across the continent.

Cloudator would retain its Payroll product, which works with Workday Human Capital Management. Further, Cloudator's CEO, Jarko Uzal, would continue to lead this part of the business.

Brendan Mooney, CEO, Kainos, said, "We are delighted to welcome Cloudator's Workday team to Kainos as we continue to expand our Workday Practice. The team's expertise, experience and strong track record of customer delivery aligns with our business, and we are thrilled to have them on board..."

