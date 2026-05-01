Kailix Advisors Loads Up on Dauch Corp. Amid Strong Year-Over-Year Performance

Key Points

Kailix Advisors LLC bought 2.84 million shares of Dauch Corporation, an estimated $15.9 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $16.2 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movements.

Dauch stake accounts for 23.08% of fund AUM, making it the fund's largest reported position.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 30, 2026, Kailix Advisors LLC added 2.84 million shares of Dauch Corporation (NYSE:DCH), formerly American Axle. The estimated transaction value was $15.9 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter. The fund reported a quarter-end position worth $26.39 million, which reflects the combined effect of share purchases and price changes during the period.

What else to know

This position now represents 23.08% of Kailix Advisors LLC's reportable 13F assets under management (AUM).

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:DCH: $26.39 million (23.08% of AUM) NASDAQ: GPRE: $17.3 million (15.1% of AUM) NYSE: CSTM: $13.52 million (11.8% of AUM) NYSE: WTTR: $13.16 million (11.5% of AUM)

As of April 29, 2026, shares were priced at $5.60, up 45.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 17.51 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.84 billion Net income (TTM) ($19.7 million) Price (as of market close April 29, 2026) $5.60 One-year price change 45.8%

Company snapshot

Offers driveline systems, metal forming technologies, and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles across global markets.

Generates revenue through the design, engineering, and manufacture of automotive driveline and metal forming products, serving both OEM and industrial customers.

Primary customers include manufacturers of light trucks, SUVs, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and industrial equipment.

Dauch Corporation is a Detroit-based manufacturer specializing in driveline and metal forming solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. With a global footprint and a diversified product portfolio, the company serves a broad range of vehicle manufacturers and industrial clients. Dauch leverages advanced engineering capabilities to support both traditional and electric vehicle platforms, positioning itself as a key supplier in the evolving mobility landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Financial planning and investment advisory services provider Kailix Advisors holds a relatively small portfolio of just 10 holdings and $114 million in assets under management. Its increased stake in manufacturing company Dauch now represents 23% of its assets under management, making it a big bet for the company. Dauch stock is up more than 45% year over year as of April 29.

In January, the company changed its name from American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DCH. The name change was part of a larger rebrand ahead of its Feb. 3 acquisition of Dowlais Group. Dauch is the last name of the company’s chairman and CEO, whose father founded American Axle as a spinoff of General Motors’ driveline and forging assets in the mid 1990s.

The company, which manufactures motor vehicle parts and accessories, is currently unprofitable, and its stock is down more than 12% year to date, likely amid macroeconomic concerns related to the Iran war. RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan recently lowered his firm’s price target on Dauch from $10 to $9, maintaining his outperform rating on the shares.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.