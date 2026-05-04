Kailix Advisors Establishes Significant Stake in Select Water Solutions, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Kailix Advisors LLC added 880,230 shares in Select Water Solutions (WTTR) estimated trade size $11.51 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value rose by $13.16 million, reflecting both share purchases and stock price movement

Transaction represents a 10.06% increase in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade position: 880,230 shares valued at $13.16 million

WTTR stake now accounts for 11.51% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Select Water Solutions ›

What happened

Kailix Advisors LLC disclosed a new stake in Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR), acquiring 880,230 shares during the first quarter, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 30, 2026. The position was valued at $13.16 million at quarter-end, with the change in value reflecting both the new shares and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

This was a new position, with WTTR now representing 11.51% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE: DCH: $26.39 million (23.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GPRE: $17.30 million (15.1% of AUM)

NYSE: CSTM: $13.52 million (11.8% of AUM)

NYSE: AMRZ: $10.27 million (9.0% of AUM)

NYSE: BTU: $7.90 million (6.9% of AUM)

As of April 29, 2026, shares were priced at $17.00, up 98.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 70.27 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 29, 2026) $17.00 Market capitalization $2.28 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.41 billion Net income (TTM) $21.22 million

Company snapshot

Select Water Solutions, Inc. operates at scale in the U.S. water management sector, leveraging a diversified business model across infrastructure, services, and chemical technologies. It offers water management infrastructure, water services, and chemical solutions for the energy sector, including water transfer, treatment, and chemical technologies for hydraulic fracturing and well completions.

The company’s focus on integrated solutions positions it as a key partner to energy producers seeking efficient, full-cycle water and chemical management. Strategic investments in infrastructure and technology underpin its competitive edge in supporting the evolving needs of oil and gas operators.

It generates revenue by providing integrated water logistics, infrastructure development, and chemical products to support oil and gas exploration and production operations.

Select Water Solutions, Inc. serves primarily upstream energy companies, particularly those engaged in hydraulic fracturing and well development in North America.

What this transaction means for investors

Select Water Solutions offers water infrastructure, field services, and chemical technologies to oil and gas operators, giving it a more specialized focus than general oilfield service companies. While the business is still connected to drilling and completions, the company is now focusing more on fixed water infrastructure, recycling, and treatment systems, which can be more cost-effective than mobile field services.

The near-term opportunity is most visible in Water Infrastructure. New capital projects, pipeline capacity, and recycling systems can improve revenue quality when utilization is strong, while Water Services remains more exposed to customer activity in the field. Select Water Solutions’ management has pointed to Water Infrastructure as a growth priority for 2026, which makes the segment’s margin profile and project execution more important than revenue growth alone.

For investors, WTTR offers targeted exposure to water management inside the energy industry rather than commodity production itself. The upside depends on whether infrastructure, recycling, and treatment work can become a larger share of earnings, with longer-term optionality if broader industrial water demand, including data centers, becomes a more meaningful market. The risk is that slower activity completion, capital spending needs, or weaker customer demand may keep the business more cyclical than the infrastructure strategy suggests.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.