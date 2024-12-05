News & Insights

Kaili Resources Prepares for Annual Shareholders Meeting

December 05, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Kaili Resources Limited (AU:KLR) has released an update.

Kaili Resources Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on December 30 in Sydney, where shareholders will review the company’s financial, directors’, and auditor’s reports for 2023. Key agenda items include the election of three directors and the appointment of an auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to engage and vote on these important resolutions.

