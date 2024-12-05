Kaili Resources Prepares for Annual Shareholders Meeting

Kaili Resources Limited (AU:KLR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kaili Resources Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on December 30 in Sydney, where shareholders will review the company’s financial, directors’, and auditor’s reports for 2023. Key agenda items include the election of three directors and the appointment of an auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to engage and vote on these important resolutions.

For further insights into AU:KLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.