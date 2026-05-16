Is Kailera Therapeutics a Buy After Its Sizzling IPO?

Key Points

The GLP-1 drug market could be worth $190 billion by 2035.

Kailera Therapeutics has several weight-loss drug candidates in its pipeline.

It had a strong IPO debut but the stock price has recently dipped.

10 stocks we like better than Kailera Therapeutics ›

In the biotech sector, private companies are moving from the sidelines into the spotlight through initial public offerings (IPOs). One of the most recent is Kailera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KLRA), a potential competitor to Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk in the obesity treatment market with its weight-loss drug candidates.

The company priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $16 per share, opening to the public on April 17 at $26 per share. The stock price has recently cooled, but with its promising drug pipeline, investors are wondering whether this is an opening for buying shares for the long term.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Kailera's potential after the IPO

According to Morgan Stanley research, the GLP-1 drug market, targeted at weight loss, could reach $190 billion by 2035 -- double 2025 levels.

Kailera is building out a weight-loss drug pipeline with both injectables and pills, with four candidates in various trial stages. Its lead-drug candidate, the once-weekly injectable Ribupatide, is in phase 3 trials. The company says it "has the potential to be a category-leading treatment for people living with obesity."

The risks of biotech investing

Given the lack of new biotech offerings over the last few years, Kailera offers a fresh opportunity. Unlike some other companies in the space, it also has at least one drug candidate that is further along in clinical trials.

Still, this is a notoriously risky sector, especially when investing in a company without any commercial products. There's no guarantee Ribupatide, or any of the drugs Kailera is working on, will be approved.

This is an investment geared toward more aggressive investors who are prepared to handle setbacks and stumbling blocks and believe the rewards will eventually outweigh the risks.

Should you buy stock in Kailera Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Kailera Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kailera Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 16, 2026.

Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.