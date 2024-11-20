Kai Yuan Holdings Reveals Details on Major Transaction

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited (HK:1215) has released an update.

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited has provided additional details about a major transaction involving a renovation agreement, highlighting the ownership structure of the General Contractor. The contractor is primarily owned by Mikel Berrebi, who holds a 51% stake and serves as the general manager, alongside other stakeholders Mohammed Belarbi and Gregory Grausse.

