Kai Yuan Holdings Announces Registrar Change in Bermuda

November 27, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited (HK:1215) has released an update.

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent in Bermuda to Conyers Corporate Services, effective November 27, 2024. The company’s Hong Kong branch share registrar remains with Tricor Tengis Limited. This strategic move may interest investors following Kai Yuan’s administrative updates.

