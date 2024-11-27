Kai Yuan Holdings Announces Registrar Change in Bermuda

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited (HK:1215) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Kai Yuan Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent in Bermuda to Conyers Corporate Services, effective November 27, 2024. The company’s Hong Kong branch share registrar remains with Tricor Tengis Limited. This strategic move may interest investors following Kai Yuan’s administrative updates.
For further insights into HK:1215 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Google Urges Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Change Ruling
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.