Kai Yuan Holdings Announces Major Hotel Renovation Deal

November 15, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited (HK:1215) has released an update.

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited has announced a major transaction involving a renovation agreement valued at approximately EUR11.28 million for a hotel project. This agreement, which requires shareholder approval, involves the company’s subsidiary partnering with a general contractor for the renovation work. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the completion of the project is contingent on certain conditions being fulfilled.

