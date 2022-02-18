KAI Falls to Levels Below Book Value

In trading on Friday, shares of Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $200.00, changing hands as low as $198.62 per share. Kadant Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAI shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, KAI's low point in its 52 week range is $150.13 per share, with $240.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.36.

