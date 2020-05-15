KAI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.00, changing hands as high as $92.47 per share. Kadant Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.7117 per share, with $114.0488 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.88.

