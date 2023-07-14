News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Kahoot agrees to $1.72 billion cash offer from Goldman Sachs, other investors

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

July 14, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds detail about transaction, share move

COPENHAGEN, July 14 (Reuters) - Norway's Kahoot KAHOT.OL has agreed to a voluntary cash offer of 17.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.72 billion) from the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and a group of other investors, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Goldman set up Norwegian company Kangaroo for the offer that the bank is making with General Atlantic, Kirkbi invest, Glitrafjord and others, Kahoot said in a statement.

The offer sent the shares up more than 10% to 34.5 crowns, nearing the offer price of 35 crowns per share.

The planned transaction was unanimously recommended by Kahoot's board, the company said.

($1 = 9.9809 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.