Kahoot agrees to $1.72 billion cash offer from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

COPENHAGEN, July 14 (Reuters) - Game-based learning platform Kahoot KAHOT.OL said on Friday it had agreed to a voluntary cash offer from the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management at a final price of 17.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.72 billion), the company said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 9.9809 Norwegian crowns)

