Kahn Roger E. Increases Position in Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)

Fintel reports that Kahn Roger E. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (BLIN). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 20, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.08% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 191.43% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bridgeline Digital is $3.47. The forecasts range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 191.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1.19.

The projected annual revenue for Bridgeline Digital is $19MM, an increase of 14.01%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridgeline Digital. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BLIN is 0.0027%, a decrease of 35.6135%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.97% to 1,113K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AWM Investment holds 300,000 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 264,950 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274,417 shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 26.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 210,329 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200,736 shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 19.23% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106,529 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42,527 shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeline Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bridgeline enables marketers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Engage prospects and build customer relationships across multiple channels – empowering you to: attract, engage, nurture & convert! Bridgeline Digital helps customers maximize the performance of their complete digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and marketing campaigns. Bridgeline enables customers to maximize revenue, improve customer loyalty, enhance employee knowledge, and reduce operational costs. The Bridgeline Unbound Product Suite deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The Bridgeline platform powers websites, online stores, portals and intranets for thousands of customers that range from small and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. Bridgeline has been recognized numerous times as a leader in Content Management, Commerce and Marketing Automation and has won multiple industry awards. Bridgeline Digital is headquartered near Boston with additional locations in Chicago, Denver, Tampa, New York & California. Bridgeline has thousands of customers ranging from mid market organizations to divisions within Fortune 1,000 companies.

