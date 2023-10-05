Kagome (TYO:2811) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 3,264.00

The average one-year price target for Kagome (TYO:2811) has been revised to 3,264.00 / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of 2,958.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,232.00 to a high of 3,360.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.93% from the latest reported closing price of 3,171.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kagome. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2811 is 0.03%, a decrease of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 4,060K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,027K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 598K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2811 by 7.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 515K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2811 by 10.47% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 320K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2811 by 10.26% over the last quarter.

VMNVX - Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund Admiral Shares holds 166K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

