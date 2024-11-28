News & Insights

Kagome Co., Ltd. Focuses on Governance and Diversity

November 28, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Kagome Co., Ltd. (JP:2811) has released an update.

Kagome Co., Ltd. emphasizes sustainable growth through strong corporate governance, focusing on transparency and diversity. The company aims to increase female managerial employees and mid-career hires, reflecting its commitment to diversity in its workforce. Kagome is also dedicated to responsible asset management, ensuring appropriate handling of its corporate pension plan.

