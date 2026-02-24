Kadokawa (KDKWF) Price Target Decreased by 18.78% to 27.08

The average one-year price target for Kadokawa (OTCPK:KDKWF) has been revised to $27.08 / share. This is a decrease of 18.78% from the prior estimate of $33.34 dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.09 to a high of $34.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.95% from the latest reported closing price of $17.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kadokawa. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 27.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDKWF is 0.04%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.56% to 5,038K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,443K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDKWF by 23.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 899K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares , representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDKWF by 6.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 568K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDKWF by 16.89% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 266K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares , representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDKWF by 22.92% over the last quarter.

IRCYX - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 239K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.