Kadokawa confirms receipt of letter of intent to acquire company’s shares

Japanese media conglomerate Kadokawa said that while there are some articles on the potential acquisition of Kadokawa by Sony (SONY), the information has not been announced by the company itself. Kadokawa said it has received an initial letter of intent to acquire the company’s shares, but no decision has been made at this time. The Fly notes that Kadokawa owns a majority stake in video game developer FromSoftware, which developed the hit game “Elden Ring.”

