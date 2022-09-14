Kadokawa chairman arrested on graft suspicion over Tokyo 2020 Olympics -Jiji

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Japanese prosecutors arrested Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, the chairman of publishing company Kadokawa Corp, on Wednesday on suspicion of paying bribes related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Jiji news agency said.

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors arrested Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, the chairman of publishing company Kadokawa Corp 9468.T, on Wednesday on suspicion of paying bribes related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Jiji news agency said.

Kadokawa is suspected of paying 70 million yen ($487,000) to Haruyuki Takahashi, a member of the event's organising panel, media said this month.

($1=143.6000 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters