Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Kadmon Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Kadmon Holdings had US$3.06m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$134.4m in cash, leading to a US$131.4m net cash position.

A Look At Kadmon Holdings' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Kadmon Holdings had liabilities of US$29.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$17.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$134.4m as well as receivables valued at US$1.10m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$88.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Kadmon Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Kadmon Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kadmon Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Kadmon Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 60%, to US$8.3m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Kadmon Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Kadmon Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$88m of cash and made a loss of US$111m. But at least it has US$131.4m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Kadmon Holdings may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Kadmon Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

