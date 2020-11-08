Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Last week, you might have seen that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.2% to US$3.19 in the past week. Sales hit US$490k in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$0.15 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Kadmon Holdings after the latest results. NasdaqGS:KDMN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Kadmon Holdings' four analysts is for revenues of US$36.4m in 2021, which would reflect a major 190% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 3.7% to US$0.57 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$36.8m and US$0.57 per share in losses.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$12.80, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Kadmon Holdings at US$25.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$8.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Kadmon Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 190%, well above its historical decline of 48% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 20% next year. Not only are Kadmon Holdings' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Kadmon Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Kadmon Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Kadmon Holdings you should know about.

