Kadestone Capital Reports Increased Loss in Q3 2024

Kadestone Capital Corp. reported a net loss of $2.76 million for the first nine months of 2024, up from a $2.32 million loss in the same period last year, mainly due to increased operational expenses. The company continues to focus on its vertically integrated property business in major urban centers and high-growth markets in Canada.

