Kader Holdings Unveils 2025 Board and Leadership Roles

November 27, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Kader Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0180) has released an update.

Kader Holdings Co. Ltd. has announced the composition of its Board of Directors and their roles, effective January 2025. The board comprises a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Kenneth Ting Woo-shou serving as Chairman and Managing Director. This new leadership structure includes specialized committees focused on audit, remuneration, and nomination, indicating a robust governance framework.

