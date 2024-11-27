News & Insights

Kader Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle Amid Director Retirement

November 27, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Kader Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0180) has released an update.

Kader Holdings Co. Ltd. has announced the retirement of Mr. Floyd Chan as an independent non-executive director, effective January 1, 2025, leading to changes in their board committees. Mr. Bernie Ting, Mr. Daryl Liu, and Ms. Sabrina Chao will join the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees respectively. The company expresses gratitude to Mr. Chan for his contributions.

