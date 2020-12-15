Cryptocurrencies

Kadena Onboards Celo’s Dollar Stablecoin, Plots January Launch for Decentralized Exchange

Contributor
Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Published
Team image via Kadena

Hybrid blockchain maker Kadena said Tuesday it is collaborating with fintech firm Celo to put its U.S. dollar stablecoin, cUSD, on Kadena’s platform using a trustless bridge.

Kadena said that in addition to the bridge, the blockchain platform will wrap its native KDA token on Celo’s platform. This will allow both Celo’s cUSD stablecoin and Kadena’s KDA token to operate on each other’s platforms, the company said. That will allow KDA token holders to participate in collateralizing Celo’s stablecoin and thereby earn revenue.

  • Hoping to use its hybrid blockchain as a selling point, Kadena had announced in November it was partnering with stablecoin maker Terra to expand its platform’s decentralized finance (DeFi) offerings. 
  • The platform’s decentralized exchange (DEX), Kadenaswap, was announced in September and is expected to roll out at the end of January next year. 
  • The launch of Kadenaswap will be preceded by a bounty program incentivizing participants to find bugs in the platform. “If participants can hack the network to ‘steal’ KDA, they keep the proceeds,” the announcement said.  

Read more: Kadena Looks to Capture DeFi Energy With New Decentralized Exchange

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    Dec 1, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular