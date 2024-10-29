Kadant (KAI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kadant (KAI) reported $271.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $2.84 for the same period compares to $2.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $265.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.43, the EPS surprise was +16.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kadant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Material Handling Systems : $63.40 million versus $65.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $63.40 million versus $65.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Revenues- Industrial Processing : $110.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

: $110.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%. Revenues- Flow Control: $97.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Shares of Kadant have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

