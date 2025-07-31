Key Points Adjusted EPS exceeded estimates by 19.1% in Q2 FY2025 and GAAP revenue surpassed expectations by 3.8% in Q2 FY2025, despite both declining from last year.

Gross margin rose to 45.9%, up from 44.4% a year ago, and Free cash flow jumped 58% year-over-year.

Capital equipment revenue and profit declined.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Kadant (NYSE:KAI), a company specializing in engineered industrial equipment and technologies, reported earnings for Q2 FY2025 on July 29, 2025. The biggest news is that adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) and revenue both outpaced analyst expectations in Q2 FY2025: Adjusted EPS was $2.31 versus a $1.94 estimate, and GAAP revenue came in at $255.3 million against a $246.0 million forecast. Despite the strong beat, revenue and earnings fell compared to the same period last year as capital equipment demand remained lower and customers delayed large orders amid ongoing trade policy uncertainty. Still, Expanding gross margin and increased free cash flow marked clear operational positives.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.31 $1.94 $2.81 (17.8%) EPS (GAAP) $2.22 $2.66 (16.5%) Revenue $255.3 million $246.0 million $274.8 million (7.1%) Gross Margin 45.9% 44.4% 1.5 pp Adjusted EBITDA $52.4 million $61.8 million (15.2%) Free Cash Flow $36.5 million $23.1 million 58.0%

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Kadant delivers equipment and components for process industries, focusing on three main segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. Its products range from fluid-handling systems, which control the flow of liquids in industrial processes, to wood processing machinery and advanced material handling solutions used in industries such as packaging, metals, and food processing.

The company’s recent priorities center on technological innovation, expanding its portfolio through acquisitions, and advancing sustainability. It aims to address customer needs for efficiency and productivity with lower environmental impact. Key success drivers include the ability to regularly update its offerings and to capture recurring revenue through parts and consumables, alongside a global presence that reduces overreliance on any single regional market.

Quarter Highlight: Financial Performance, Segment Dynamics, and Market Shifts

Kadant’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.31 surpassed analyst forecasts by 19.1% in Q2 2025, and GAAP revenue of $255.3 million exceeded consensus by $9.26 million in Q2 FY2025. These outperformance figures came even as GAAP revenue fell 7.1% in Q2 FY2025, and Non-GAAP EPS dropped 18% compared to the previous year. A higher gross margin was a bright spot at 45.9%, up 1.5 percentage points from last year (GAAP), thanks to a rising proportion of high-margin aftermarket parts sales and favorable currency effects. However, Lower overall revenue weighed on adjusted EBITDA, which declined by over 15% year-over-year in Q2 FY2025 as operating leverage decreased.

The product mix shifted meaningfully in the period. Sales of parts and consumables made up 71% of total revenue, up from 63% a year earlier. Aftermarket business, focused on supplying replacement parts and recurring consumable items, tends to provide higher margins and more revenue stability but does not generate the same growth rate as large capital equipment projects. Segment results reflected this trend. Flow Control lifted GAAP operating income with improved gross margin. However, The Industrial Processing segment, home to wood-processing equipment and similar large machinery, posted a 16% revenue decline year-over-year as customers delayed capital spending. Material Handling, which supplies heavy-duty solutions for transporting and storing processed materials, saw revenue fall 6.4% year-over-year.

Gross margin improvement was a central theme, attributed to increased sales of higher-margin parts. “Gross margin (GAAP) was 45.9 percent, compared to 44.4 percent a year ago.” the company reported. Robust bookings—new orders received—climbed 7% to $269.4 million in Q2 FY2025, and the period ended with a $299 million backlog. This backlog measures the value of signed contracts and provides visibility into likely sales for coming quarters.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP), which subtracts capital spending from operating cash flow to reflect cash left for dividends, debt reduction, or reinvestment, rose 58% year-over-year. Lower capital expenditures contributed to this strong cash performance. At the same time, The company paid down debt to $247.2 million as of Q2 FY2025.

Despite these positives, Management flagged clear headwinds: tariff-related material costs, together with uncertainty about global trade policies, increased input expenses by $5 million to $6 million (or $0.32 to $0.39 per share), mostly in Q2 and Q3 FY2025. These tariffs impacted both cost structure and customer decision-making. Many customers chose to defer capital orders, delaying new equipment purchases and compressing short-term growth, particularly in the Industrial Processing segment.

Kadant continued to execute its acquisition strategy, though the earnings impact of recent deals was not a major driver of results. Recent additions to its portfolio have tilted the sales mix further toward high-margin recurring revenue, as seen in the elevated parts and consumables sales ratio (71% in Q2 2025 and 75% in Q1 2025). The company also maintained a steady focus on sustainability, with products designed to help industrial clients reduce energy and water use while maximizing output -- though no specific sustainability metrics were disclosed in this release.

Segment-level performance details reinforced these themes: Flow Control revenue improved 4.0% year-over-year, with gross margin leading all segments at 53.8%. Operating income totaled $24.4 million, also up from last year. On the other end, Industrial Processing’s segment operating income slid by 36% year-over-year (GAAP).

Looking Ahead: Guidance and What to Watch

Management kept its full-year FY2025 financial guidance unchanged, projecting annual revenue between $1.02 billion and $1.04 billion for FY2025, with adjusted EPS expected in the range of $9.05–$9.25 (excluding $0.16 in acquisition costs) for FY2025. GAAP EPS guidance for FY2025 was slightly lowered to $8.89–$9.09, reflecting higher acquisition-related expenses. For Q3 FY2025, Kadant anticipates revenue of $256–$263 million and adjusted EPS between $2.13 and $2.23.

Leadership indicated that Hitting these targets will require a ramp-up in capital equipment orders and conversions during the remainder of FY2025, cautioning that “we may end up having a great booking year on capital. But it may come in later, late enough that it causes the revenue to go into ‘26.” Order backlog is healthy, and bookings momentum is positive as of Q2 FY2025, but continued trade and policy volatility could push revenue realization further out. Investors and watchers should monitor not only order flow in the capital segments, but also ongoing impacts from tariffs on margins and the sustainability of the heightened parts and consumables share in the business mix, which reached 75% of revenue in Q1 2025 and 71% in Q2 2025. The company continues to execute strategies in innovation, acquisition, and sustainability, and these will shape longer-term competitiveness regardless of short-term volatility.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.