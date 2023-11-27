Kadant (KAI) Price Target Increased by 6.28% to 235.96

The average one-year price target for Kadant (NYSE:KAI) has been revised to 235.96 / share. This is an increase of 6.28% from the prior estimate of 222.02 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 227.25 to a high of 255.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.86% from the latest reported closing price of 264.71 / share.

Kadant Declares $0.29 Dividend

On September 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 12, 2023 received the payment on November 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $264.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.73%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kadant. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAI is 0.24%, an increase of 14.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.00% to 15,214K shares. The put/call ratio of KAI is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,307K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 922K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 45.28% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 612K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 612K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 612K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Kadant Background Information

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. Its products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,600 employees in 20 countries worldwide.

