Kadant (KAI) Price Target Increased by 33.38% to 331.50

The average one-year price target for Kadant (NYSE:KAI) has been revised to 331.50 / share. This is an increase of 33.38% from the prior estimate of 248.54 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 292.90 to a high of 378.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.10% from the latest reported closing price of 321.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kadant. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 8.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAI is 0.24%, a decrease of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 15,046K shares. The put/call ratio of KAI is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,329K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing an increase of 63.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 105.59% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,064K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares, representing a decrease of 22.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 912K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 40.19% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 612K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 612K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kadant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. Its products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,600 employees in 20 countries worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.