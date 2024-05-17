Kadant (KAI) Authorizes $50M Worth of Share Buyback Program

Kadant Inc. KAI yesterday announced rewards for shareholders in the form of share buyback authorization. We believe that the repurchase program is in sync with its commitment to rewarding shareholders handsomely.



The company’s shares inched down 0.6% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $279.13.

Details on Share Buyback Programs

Under the buyback program, Kadant has been authorized by its board of directors to repurchase up to $50 million worth of shares. Subject to market conditions and other factors, the buyback can be carried out in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, including under Securities Exchange Act Rule 10b-5-1 trading plans. This program is effective from May 16, 2024, till May 16, 2025.



It is worth mentioning that KAI currently has a share repurchase program for an amount of $50 million, which will expire on May 18, 2024. However, it did not repurchase any shares under this program.



Also, the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share, payable to shareholders on Aug 8, 2024, of record as of Jul 11, 2024. Notably, in the first three months of 2024, it paid out dividends worth $3.4 million to its shareholders.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Kadant, with a $3.3 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It is likely to benefit from solid demand for both aftermarket parts and capital equipment, contribution from organic assets and focus on operational execution. However, rising costs and expenses remain concerning.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares have gained 7.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 20% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAI’s 2024 earnings has improved 0.3% over the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19%.

