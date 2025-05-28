Kadant Inc. Secures $18 Million in Orders for Wood Processing Equipment from North American and European Producers

Kadant Inc. secures $18 million in equipment orders for lumber production, enhancing efficiency with smart technology integration.

Quiver AI Summary

Kadant Inc. announced that it has secured orders totaling $18 million from three lumber producers in North America and Europe since its first quarterearnings call with equipment expected to ship between late 2025 and the third quarter of 2026. The orders include machinery for debarking, stranding, chipping, and batching whole logs and lumber wastewood for the production of oriented strand board (OSB) and dimensional lumber, as well as smart technology systems to enhance productivity in wood processing operations. CEO Jeffrey L. Powell expressed satisfaction with being selected as the preferred supplier for these significant projects, underscoring Kadant's leadership in this equipment sector. The press release also contains a "Safe Harbor" statement outlining risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

Kadant Inc. secured $18 million in orders from three lumber producers, highlighting strong demand for its capital equipment in the wood processing industry.

The company reinforces its leading position in debarking, stranding, and chipping equipment used in oriented strand board (OSB) and lumber production.

The inclusion of smart technology systems in the orders demonstrates Kadant's commitment to optimizing productivity and enhancing operational efficiency for its customers.

Potential Negatives

Inclusion of a lengthy "Safe Harbor" statement highlights significant risks and uncertainties, indicating potential vulnerability in future financial and operational performance.

Orders will not ship until late 2025 or 2026, suggesting a prolonged timeframe for revenue generation, which may impact short-term financial results.

Dependency on customer capital spending for production of oriented strand board raises concerns about demand fluctuations, particularly in the construction sector.

FAQ

What recent orders has Kadant received?

Kadant received orders worth $18 million from three lumber producers in North America and Europe.

When are the orders expected to ship?

The orders are expected to ship between the end of 2025 and the third quarter of 2026.

What technologies is Kadant providing?

Kadant will supply equipment for debarking, stranding, chipping, and batch feeding whole logs and lumber wastewood.

How does Kadant's smart technology benefit wood processing?

The smart technology optimizes wood processing operations by leveraging key data in the production process.

Where is Kadant Inc. headquartered?

Kadant Inc. is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KAI Insider Trading Activity

$KAI insiders have traded $KAI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J MCKENNEY (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,026 shares for an estimated $2,974,286 .

. THOMAS ANDREW BLANCHARD (Vice President) sold 325 shares for an estimated $111,017

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $KAI stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KAI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KAI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $342.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kurt Yinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $275.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Gary Prestopino from Barrington set a target price of $410.0 on 12/19/2024

Full Release



WESTFORD, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it received orders with a combined value of $18 million from three lumber producers in North America and Europe since its first quarterearnings call The capital equipment orders are expected to ship between the end of 2025 and the third quarter of 2026. The equipment and technologies to be supplied will be used to debark, strand, chip, and batch feed whole logs and lumber wastewood to produce oriented strand board (OSB) and dimensional lumber. Smart technology systems developed by Kadant will further optimize the wood processing operations by leveraging key data in the production process.





“We are pleased to have been selected as the preferred supplier to provide the wood processing systems for these significant projects, which reinforces our leading position in debarking, stranding, and chipping equipment used in OSB and lumber production,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “In addition to the high-performance processing equipment, these orders include our embedded smart technology, optimizing productivity across the entire system."







About Kadant







Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing



®



. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit



kadant.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Kadant’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybersecurity incidents; implementation of our internal growth strategy; competition; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases or shortages in raw materials; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; future restructurings; protection of intellectual property; changes to tax laws and regulations; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.







Contacts







Investor Contact Information:





Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000







IR@kadant.com







Media Contact Information:





Wes Martz, 269-278-1715







media@kadant.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.