Kadant Inc. Scheduling Release of 2025 First Quarter Financial Results and Webcast Details

Kadant Inc. will announce Q1 2025 results on April 29, followed by a webcast on April 30.

Kadant Inc. will release its first quarter financial results for 2025 on April 29, 2025, after market close, and will host a webcast the following day, April 30, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its performance and expectations. Participants can join the live question and answer session by registering in advance to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is advisable to log in 10 minutes early, and a replay of the webcast will be available until May 30, 2025. Kadant is a provider of technologies and systems that promote Sustainable Industrial Processing and operates globally with around 3,500 employees in 20 countries. For more details, visit kadant.com.

Potential Positives

Kadant Inc. is actively engaging with investors by providing a detailedearnings callto discuss its first quarter financial performance, which demonstrates transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.



The upcoming financial results announcement and webcast highlight Kadant’s proactive approach to keeping stakeholders informed about the company's performance and future expectations.



With approximately 3,500 employees across 20 countries, Kadant's global presence indicates its established market position and the capacity for sustained growth in the industrial processing sector.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Kadant release its first quarter results for 2025?

Kadant will release its 2025 first quarter results after the market closes on April 29, 2025.

How can I listen to Kadant'searnings call

You can listen to theearnings callby visiting the “Investors” section on Kadant's website at kadant.com.

What time is the Kadant earnings webcast scheduled?

The webcast for Kadant'searnings callwill be held on April 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Is there a replay available for the webcast?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Kadant website through May 30, 2025.

Who should I contact for investor relations at Kadant?

You can contact Michael McKenney at 978-776-2000 or email IR@kadant.com for investor relations inquiries.

$KAI Insider Trading Activity

$KAI insiders have traded $KAI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J MCKENNEY (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,026 shares for an estimated $2,974,286 .

. DARA F MITCHELL (Senior VP, Corp. Development) sold 1,001 shares for an estimated $398,041

FREDRIK H WESTERHOUT (Vice President) sold 600 shares for an estimated $238,351

MICHAEL C. COLWELL (Vice President) sold 497 shares for an estimated $197,090

REBECCA MARTINEZ O'MARA sold 300 shares for an estimated $117,778

THOMAS ANDREW BLANCHARD (Vice President) sold 325 shares for an estimated $111,017

THOMAS C LEONARD sold 152 shares for an estimated $60,528

$KAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $KAI stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



WESTFORD, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it will release its 2025 first quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call the Company will discuss its first quarter financial performance and future expectations.





To listen to the live call and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at



kadant.com



. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking



here



or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through May 30, 2025. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of our website.







About Kadant







Kadant is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing



®



. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit



kadant.com



.







Contacts







Investor Contact Information:





Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000







IR@kadant.com







Media Contact Information:





Wes Martz, 269-278-1715







media@kadant.com





