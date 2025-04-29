Kadant Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Adjusts Revenue and EPS Guidance Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Kadant Inc. reported Q1 2025 results: bookings up 3%, revenue down 4%, net income down 3%. Updated 2025 outlook provided.
Kadant Inc. announced its first-quarter financial results for 2025, reporting a 3% increase in bookings to $256 million, while revenue fell by 4% to $239 million. The company achieved a gross margin improvement of 150 basis points to 46.1%, although net income decreased by 3% to $24 million, resulting in diluted GAAP EPS of $2.04 and adjusted EPS of $2.10, which decreased by 12%. Operating cash flow remained stable at $23 million, while free cash flow rose by 15% to $19 million. Management noted strong demand for aftermarket parts despite geopolitical uncertainties affecting the business outlook, leading to revised revenue projections for 2025 between $1.020 billion and $1.040 billion and GAAP EPS estimates adjusted downwards. Kadant will hold an investor call to discuss these results and outlook further.
Potential Positives
- Bookings increased 3% to $256 million, indicating strong demand for the company's products and services.
- Gross margin increased 150 basis points to 46.1%, reflecting improved efficiency and cost management.
- Free cash flow increased 15% to $19 million, demonstrating the company's ability to generate cash and invest in future growth.
Potential Negatives
- Revenue decreased by 4% compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in sales performance.
- Net income declined by 3%, which may raise concerns about profitability sustainability.
- Adjusted EPS dropped by 12%, suggesting worsening earnings performance and impacting investor confidence.
FAQ
What were Kadant's first quarter 2025 revenue results?
Kadant reported revenue of $239 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 4% from 2024.
How did Kadant's bookings perform in the first quarter?
First quarter bookings increased by 3% to $256 million compared to the same period in 2024.
What is the outlook for Kadant in 2025?
Kadant expects 2025 revenue between $1.020 to $1.040 billion, revised from earlier guidance due to uncertainties.
What were the key financial metrics for Kadant in Q1 2025?
Key metrics include a gross margin of 46.1%, net income of $24 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $48 million.
When will Kadant hold a conference call to discuss the results?
A conference call will be held on April 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
$KAI Insider Trading Activity
$KAI insiders have traded $KAI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J MCKENNEY (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,026 shares for an estimated $2,974,286.
- DARA F MITCHELL (Senior VP, Corp. Development) sold 1,001 shares for an estimated $398,041
- FREDRIK H WESTERHOUT (Vice President) sold 600 shares for an estimated $238,351
- MICHAEL C. COLWELL (Vice President) sold 497 shares for an estimated $197,090
- REBECCA MARTINEZ O'MARA sold 300 shares for an estimated $117,778
- THOMAS ANDREW BLANCHARD (Vice President) sold 325 shares for an estimated $111,017
- THOMAS C LEONARD sold 152 shares for an estimated $60,528
$KAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $KAI stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS added 561,162 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,595,278
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 243,267 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,924,682
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 109,439 shares (+97.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,871,093
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 89,313 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,812,091
- MORGAN STANLEY added 81,140 shares (+84.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,992,488
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 76,556 shares (-62.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,411,054
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 66,528 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,951,494
Full Release
WESTFORD, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025.
First Quarter Financial Highlights
Bookings increased 3% to $256 million
Revenue decreased 4% to $239 million
Gross margin increased 150 basis points to 46.1%
Net income decreased 3% to $24 million
GAAP EPS decreased 3% to $2.04
Adjusted EPS decreased 12% to $2.10
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8% to $48 million and represented 20.0% of revenue
Operating cash flow remained flat at $23 million
Free cash flow increased 15% to $19 million
Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to earnings per share (EPS) are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Management Commentary
“Our first quarter results were in line with expectations across most financial metrics despite the increasing geopolitical and trade uncertainties,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “We had record demand for our aftermarket parts, and our operations teams around the globe once again executed extremely well in a challenging environment. This solid execution contributed to strong margin performance and healthy free cash flow in the first quarter.”
First Quarter 2025 Compared to 2024
Revenue decreased four percent to $239.2 million compared to $249.0 million in 2024. Organic revenue decreased five percent, which excludes a three percent increase from acquisitions and a two percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 46.1 percent, compared to 44.6 percent in 2024.
Net income was $24.1 million, decreasing three percent compared to $24.7 million in 2024. GAAP EPS decreased three percent to $2.04 compared to $2.10 in 2024, while adjusted EPS decreased 12 percent to $2.10 compared to $2.38 in 2024. Adjusted EPS excludes acquisition-related costs of $0.06 in 2025 and $0.28 in 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased eight percent to $47.9 million and represented 20 percent of revenue compared to $52.2 million and 21 percent of revenue in 2024. Operating cash flow was $22.8 million in both 2025 and 2024 and free cash flow increased 15 percent to $19.0 million compared to $16.6 million in 2024.
Bookings increased three percent to $256.2 million compared to $248.4 million in 2024. Organic bookings increased two percent, which excludes a four percent increase from acquisitions and a three percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.
Summary and Outlook
"The geopolitical and trade policy uncertainty has impacted our outlook for 2025,” continued Mr. Powell. “Based on the tariffs currently in effect, we estimate incremental tariff costs of $5 to $6 million, or $0.32 to $0.39 per share, in 2025. In addition, economic uncertainty has resulted in some customers delaying large capital projects to later in the year, which has caused the associated revenue to move into 2026. These tariff-related impacts are subject to change based on the outcome of the ongoing tariff negotiations and our tariff mitigation efforts. For 2025, we now expect revenue of $1.020 to $1.040 billion, revised from our previous guidance of $1.040 to $1.065 billion, and GAAP EPS of $8.97 to $9.17, revised from our previous GAAP EPS guidance of $9.63 to $9.98. After excluding $0.08 of acquisition-related costs, we now expect adjusted EPS of $9.05 to $9.25, revised from our previous adjusted EPS guidance of $9.70 to $10.05. For the second quarter of 2025, we expect revenue of $243 to $250 million, GAAP EPS of $1.89 to $1.99 and, after excluding $0.01 of acquisition-related costs, adjusted EPS of $1.90 to $2.00.”
Conference Call
Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday April 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter financial performance, as well as future expectations.
kadant.com
. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking
here
or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through May 30, 2025.
Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the first quarter results on its website under the "Investors" section.
kadant.com
under the “Investors” section.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.
We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 included $8.0 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $5.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, acquisition costs, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them additional measures of our performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations or cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.
First Quarter
Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:
Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million in 2025 and $3.1 million in 2024.
Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million in 2025 and $1.1 million in 2024.
Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.1 million in 2024.
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:
After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2025 and $2.4 million ($3.1 million net of tax of $0.7 million) in 2024.
After-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million in 2025 and $0.9 million ($1.1 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2024.
Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:
Capital expenditures of $3.8 million in 2025 and $6.3 million in 2024.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
Three Months Ended
Consolidated Statement of Income
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Revenue
$
239,210
$
248,975
Costs and Operating Expenses:
Cost of revenue
128,880
138,013
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
71,221
70,305
Research and development expenses
3,523
3,730
203,624
212,048
Operating Income
35,586
36,927
Interest Income
517
611
Interest Expense
(3,822
)
(4,669
)
Other Expense, Net
(16
)
(30
)
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
32,265
32,839
Provision for Income Taxes
7,828
7,854
Net Income
24,437
24,985
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(374
)
(296
)
Net Income Attributable to Kadant
$
24,063
$
24,689
Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:
Basic
$
2.05
$
2.11
Diluted
$
2.04
$
2.10
Weighted Average Shares:
Basic
11,760
11,724
Diluted
11,776
11,744
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
March 29,
2025
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
March 30,
2024
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported
$
24,063
$
2.04
$
24,689
$
2.10
Adjustments, Net of Tax:
Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization
296
0.03
2,369
0.20
Acquisition Costs
315
0.03
930
0.08
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
$
24,674
$
2.10
$
27,988
$
2.38
Three Months Ended
Increase (Decrease)
Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,b)
Revenue by Segment
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Increase (Decrease)
Flow Control
$
92,441
$
86,682
$
5,759
$
780
Industrial Processing
89,524
105,861
(16,337
)
(13,504
)
Material Handling
57,245
56,432
813
719
$
239,210
$
248,975
$
(9,765
)
$
(12,005
)
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue
75
%
69
%
Three Months Ended
Increase (Decrease)
Increase (Decrease)
Excluding Acquisitions and FX (b)
Bookings by Segment
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Flow Control
$
99,987
$
94,670
$
5,317
$
(930
)
Industrial Processing
92,366
89,877
2,489
5,499
Material Handling
63,865
63,883
(18
)
(535
)
$
256,218
$
248,430
$
7,788
$
4,034
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings
74
%
69
%
Three Months Ended
Additional Segment Information
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Gross Margin:
Flow Control
53.3
%
53.9
%
Industrial Processing
44.1
%
41.7
%
Material Handling
37.7
%
35.6
%
Consolidated
46.1
%
44.6
%
Operating Income:
Flow Control
$
22,752
$
21,710
Industrial Processing
16,832
19,999
Material Handling
7,535
5,541
Corporate
(11,533
)
(10,323
)
$
35,586
$
36,927
Adjusted Operating Income (a,c):
Flow Control
$
23,152
$
21,912
Industrial Processing
16,966
21,794
Material Handling
7,699
7,888
Corporate
(11,533
)
(10,323
)
$
36,284
$
41,271
Capital Expenditures:
Flow Control
$
1,509
$
1,874
Industrial Processing
1,325
2,883
Material Handling
999
1,506
Corporate
3
8
$
3,836
$
6,271
Three Months Ended
Cash Flow and Other Data
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Operating Cash Flow
$
22,835
$
22,831
Capital Expenditures
(3,836
)
(6,271
)
Free Cash Flow (a)
$
18,999
$
16,560
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
$
12,013
$
11,739
Balance Sheet Data
March 29,
2025
December 28,
2024
Assets
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
$
93,805
$
95,946
Accounts Receivable, net
145,907
142,462
Inventories
153,544
146,092
Contract Assets
12,222
18,408
Property, Plant, and Equipment, net
170,548
170,331
Intangible Assets
274,782
279,494
Goodwill
484,501
479,169
Other Assets
100,130
98,443
$
1,435,439
$
1,430,345
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts Payable
$
49,305
$
51,062
Debt Obligations
274,936
286,504
Other Borrowings
1,940
2,023
Other Liabilities
222,688
232,628
Total Liabilities
548,869
572,217
Stockholders' Equity
886,570
858,128
$
1,435,439
$
1,430,345
Three Months Ended
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a)
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Consolidated
Net Income Attributable to Kadant
$
24,063
$
24,689
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
374
296
Provision for Income Taxes
7,828
7,854
Interest Expense, Net
3,305
4,058
Other Expense, Net
16
30
Operating Income
35,586
36,927
Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)
11
2,331
Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)
379
799
Acquisition Costs
337
1,124
Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f)
(29
)
90
Adjusted Operating Income (a)
36,284
41,271
Depreciation and Amortization
11,634
10,940
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
$
47,918
$
52,211
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
20.0
%
21.0
%
Flow Control
Operating Income
$
22,752
$
21,710
Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)
11
—
Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)
279
—
Acquisition Costs
8
—
Indemnification Asset Reversal (f)
102
202
Adjusted Operating Income (a)
23,152
21,912
Depreciation and Amortization
3,012
2,221
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
$
26,164
$
24,133
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
28.3
%
27.8
%
Industrial Processing
Operating Income
$
16,832
$
19,999
Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)
—
1,291
Acquisition Costs
340
599
Indemnification Asset Provision (f)
(206
)
(95
)
Adjusted Operating Income (a)
16,966
21,794
Depreciation and Amortization
4,725
5,159
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
$
21,691
$
26,953
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
24.2
%
25.5
%
Material Handling
Operating Income
$
7,535
$
5,541
Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)
—
1,040
Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)
100
799
Acquisition Costs
(11
)
525
Indemnification Asset Reversal (Provision) (f)
75
(17
)
Adjusted Operating Income (a)
7,699
7,888
Depreciation and Amortization
3,886
3,548
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
$
11,585
$
11,436
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
20.2
%
20.3
%
Corporate
Operating Loss
$
(11,533
)
$
(10,323
)
Depreciation and Amortization
11
12
EBITDA (a)
$
(11,522
)
$
(10,311
)
(a)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
(b)
Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
(c)
See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation.”
(d)
Represents amortization expense within cost of revenue associated with acquired profit in inventory.
(e)
Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
(f)
Represents the provision for or reversal of indemnification assets related to the establishment or release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.
(g)
Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing
®
. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit
kadant.com
.
Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Kadant’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybersecurity incidents; implementation of our internal growth strategy; competition; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases or shortages in raw materials; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; future restructurings; protection of intellectual property; changes to tax laws and regulations; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.
Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com
