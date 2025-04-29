Kadant Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Adjusts Revenue and EPS Guidance Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Kadant Inc. reported Q1 2025 results: bookings up 3%, revenue down 4%, net income down 3%. Updated 2025 outlook provided.

Kadant Inc. announced its first-quarter financial results for 2025, reporting a 3% increase in bookings to $256 million, while revenue fell by 4% to $239 million. The company achieved a gross margin improvement of 150 basis points to 46.1%, although net income decreased by 3% to $24 million, resulting in diluted GAAP EPS of $2.04 and adjusted EPS of $2.10, which decreased by 12%. Operating cash flow remained stable at $23 million, while free cash flow rose by 15% to $19 million. Management noted strong demand for aftermarket parts despite geopolitical uncertainties affecting the business outlook, leading to revised revenue projections for 2025 between $1.020 billion and $1.040 billion and GAAP EPS estimates adjusted downwards.

Bookings increased 3% to $256 million, indicating strong demand for the company's products and services.

Gross margin increased 150 basis points to 46.1%, reflecting improved efficiency and cost management.

Free cash flow increased 15% to $19 million, demonstrating the company's ability to generate cash and invest in future growth.

Revenue decreased by 4% compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in sales performance.

Net income declined by 3%, which may raise concerns about profitability sustainability.

Adjusted EPS dropped by 12%, suggesting worsening earnings performance and impacting investor confidence.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

WESTFORD, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025.







Bookings increased 3% to $256 million



Revenue decreased 4% to $239 million



Gross margin increased 150 basis points to 46.1%



Net income decreased 3% to $24 million



GAAP EPS decreased 3% to $2.04



Adjusted EPS decreased 12% to $2.10



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8% to $48 million and represented 20.0% of revenue



Operating cash flow remained flat at $23 million



Free cash flow increased 15% to $19 million













Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to earnings per share (EPS) are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”









Management Commentary







“Our first quarter results were in line with expectations across most financial metrics despite the increasing geopolitical and trade uncertainties,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “We had record demand for our aftermarket parts, and our operations teams around the globe once again executed extremely well in a challenging environment. This solid execution contributed to strong margin performance and healthy free cash flow in the first quarter.”







First Quarter 2025 Compared to 2024







Revenue decreased four percent to $239.2 million compared to $249.0 million in 2024. Organic revenue decreased five percent, which excludes a three percent increase from acquisitions and a two percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 46.1 percent, compared to 44.6 percent in 2024.





Net income was $24.1 million, decreasing three percent compared to $24.7 million in 2024. GAAP EPS decreased three percent to $2.04 compared to $2.10 in 2024, while adjusted EPS decreased 12 percent to $2.10 compared to $2.38 in 2024. Adjusted EPS excludes acquisition-related costs of $0.06 in 2025 and $0.28 in 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA decreased eight percent to $47.9 million and represented 20 percent of revenue compared to $52.2 million and 21 percent of revenue in 2024. Operating cash flow was $22.8 million in both 2025 and 2024 and free cash flow increased 15 percent to $19.0 million compared to $16.6 million in 2024.





Bookings increased three percent to $256.2 million compared to $248.4 million in 2024. Organic bookings increased two percent, which excludes a four percent increase from acquisitions and a three percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.







Summary and Outlook







"The geopolitical and trade policy uncertainty has impacted our outlook for 2025,” continued Mr. Powell. “Based on the tariffs currently in effect, we estimate incremental tariff costs of $5 to $6 million, or $0.32 to $0.39 per share, in 2025. In addition, economic uncertainty has resulted in some customers delaying large capital projects to later in the year, which has caused the associated revenue to move into 2026. These tariff-related impacts are subject to change based on the outcome of the ongoing tariff negotiations and our tariff mitigation efforts. For 2025, we now expect revenue of $1.020 to $1.040 billion, revised from our previous guidance of $1.040 to $1.065 billion, and GAAP EPS of $8.97 to $9.17, revised from our previous GAAP EPS guidance of $9.63 to $9.98. After excluding $0.08 of acquisition-related costs, we now expect adjusted EPS of $9.05 to $9.25, revised from our previous adjusted EPS guidance of $9.70 to $10.05. For the second quarter of 2025, we expect revenue of $243 to $250 million, GAAP EPS of $1.89 to $1.99 and, after excluding $0.01 of acquisition-related costs, adjusted EPS of $1.90 to $2.00.”







Conference Call







Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday April 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at



kadant.com



. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking





here





or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through May 30, 2025.





Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the first quarter results on its website at



kadant.com



under the “Investors” section.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.





We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 included $8.0 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $5.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, acquisition costs, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.





We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them additional measures of our performance.





The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations or cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.







First Quarter







Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:







Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million in 2025 and $3.1 million in 2024.



Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million in 2025 and $1.1 million in 2024.



Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.1 million in 2024.











Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:







After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2025 and $2.4 million ($3.1 million net of tax of $0.7 million) in 2024.



After-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million in 2025 and $0.9 million ($1.1 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2024.







Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:







Capital expenditures of $3.8 million in 2025 and $6.3 million in 2024.











Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.



















Financial Highlights (unaudited)











(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

























































Three Months Ended











Consolidated Statement of Income











March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Revenue









$





239,210













$





248,975













Costs and Operating Expenses:





























Cost of revenue









128,880

















138,013

















Selling, general, and administrative expenses









71,221

















70,305

















Research and development expenses









3,523

















3,730





























203,624

















212,048













Operating Income













35,586

















36,927













Interest Income













517

















611













Interest Expense













(3,822





)













(4,669





)









Other Expense, Net













(16





)













(30





)









Income Before Provision for Income Taxes













32,265

















32,839













Provision for Income Taxes













7,828

















7,854













Net Income













24,437

















24,985













Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests













(374





)













(296





)









Net Income Attributable to Kadant









$





24,063













$





24,689













































Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:

































Basic









$





2.05













$





2.11





















Diluted









$





2.04













$





2.10













































Weighted Average Shares:

































Basic













11,760

















11,724





















Diluted













11,776

















11,744





































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended











Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)







March 29,





2025









March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









March 30,





2024









Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported









$





24,063













$





2.04













$





24,689













$





2.10













Adjustments, Net of Tax:













































Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization













296

















0.03

















2,369

















0.20

















Acquisition Costs













315

















0.03

















930

















0.08













Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)





$





24,674













$





2.10













$





27,988













$





2.38

































Three Months Ended

















Increase (Decrease)





Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,b)











Revenue by Segment











March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Increase (Decrease)













Flow Control









$





92,441













$





86,682













$





5,759













$





780













Industrial Processing













89,524

















105,861

















(16,337





)













(13,504





)









Material Handling













57,245

















56,432

















813

















719





















$





239,210













$





248,975













$





(9,765





)









$





(12,005





)

















































Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue













75





%













69





%









































































Three Months Ended









Increase (Decrease)













Increase (Decrease)





Excluding Acquisitions and FX (b)











Bookings by Segment











March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024

















Flow Control









$





99,987













$





94,670













$





5,317













$





(930





)









Industrial Processing













92,366

















89,877

















2,489

















5,499













Material Handling













63,865

















63,883

















(18





)













(535





)

















$





256,218













$





248,430













$





7,788













$





4,034





















































Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings













74





%













69





%





















































Three Months Ended











Additional Segment Information











March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Gross Margin:

































Flow Control













53.3





%













53.9





%

















Industrial Processing













44.1





%













41.7





%

















Material Handling













37.7





%













35.6





%

















Consolidated













46.1





%













44.6





%









































Operating Income:

































Flow Control









$





22,752













$





21,710





















Industrial Processing













16,832

















19,999





















Material Handling













7,535

















5,541





















Corporate













(11,533





)













(10,323





)

























$





35,586













$





36,927













































Adjusted Operating Income (a,c):

































Flow Control









$





23,152













$





21,912





















Industrial Processing













16,966

















21,794





















Material Handling













7,699

















7,888





















Corporate













(11,533





)













(10,323





)

























$





36,284













$





41,271













































Capital Expenditures:

































Flow Control









$





1,509













$





1,874





















Industrial Processing













1,325

















2,883





















Material Handling













999

















1,506





















Corporate













3

















8





























$





3,836













$





6,271





























































Three Months Ended











Cash Flow and Other Data











March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Operating Cash Flow









$





22,835













$





22,831













Capital Expenditures













(3,836





)













(6,271





)









Free Cash Flow (a)









$





18,999













$





16,560













































Depreciation and Amortization Expense









$





12,013













$





11,739



























Balance Sheet Data







March 29,





2025









December 28,





2024











Assets























Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash





$





93,805













$





95,946













Accounts Receivable, net









145,907

















142,462













Inventories









153,544

















146,092













Contract Assets









12,222

















18,408













Property, Plant, and Equipment, net









170,548

















170,331













Intangible Assets









274,782

















279,494













Goodwill









484,501

















479,169













Other Assets









100,130

















98,443





















$





1,435,439













$





1,430,345















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts Payable





$





49,305













$





51,062













Debt Obligations









274,936

















286,504













Other Borrowings









1,940

















2,023













Other Liabilities









222,688

















232,628

















Total Liabilities









548,869

















572,217

















Stockholders' Equity









886,570

















858,128





















$





1,435,439













$





1,430,345

































Three Months Ended











Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a)











March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Consolidated

































Net Income Attributable to Kadant









$





24,063













$





24,689





















Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests













374

















296





















Provision for Income Taxes













7,828

















7,854





















Interest Expense, Net













3,305

















4,058





















Other Expense, Net













16

















30





















Operating Income













35,586

















36,927





















Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)













11

















2,331





















Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)













379

















799





















Acquisition Costs













337

















1,124





















Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f)













(29





)













90





















Adjusted Operating Income (a)













36,284

















41,271





















Depreciation and Amortization













11,634

















10,940





















Adjusted EBITDA (a)









$





47,918













$





52,211





















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)













20.0





%













21.0





%









































Flow Control

































Operating Income









$





22,752













$





21,710





















Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)













11

















—





















Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)













279

















—





















Acquisition Costs













8

















—





















Indemnification Asset Reversal (f)













102

















202





















Adjusted Operating Income (a)













23,152

















21,912





















Depreciation and Amortization













3,012

















2,221





















Adjusted EBITDA (a)









$





26,164













$





24,133





















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)













28.3





%













27.8





%









































Industrial Processing

































Operating Income









$





16,832













$





19,999





















Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)













—

















1,291





















Acquisition Costs













340

















599





















Indemnification Asset Provision (f)













(206





)













(95





)

















Adjusted Operating Income (a)













16,966

















21,794





















Depreciation and Amortization













4,725

















5,159





















Adjusted EBITDA (a)









$





21,691













$





26,953





















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)













24.2





%













25.5





%









































Material Handling

































Operating Income









$





7,535













$





5,541





















Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)













—

















1,040





















Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)













100

















799





















Acquisition Costs













(11





)













525





















Indemnification Asset Reversal (Provision) (f)













75

















(17





)

















Adjusted Operating Income (a)













7,699

















7,888





















Depreciation and Amortization













3,886

















3,548





















Adjusted EBITDA (a)









$





11,585













$





11,436





















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)













20.2





%













20.3





%









































Corporate

































Operating Loss









$





(11,533





)









$





(10,323





)

















Depreciation and Amortization













11

















12





















EBITDA (a)









$





(11,522





)









$





(10,311





)









































(a)









Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.









































(b)









Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.









































(c)









See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation.”









































(d)









Represents amortization expense within cost of revenue associated with acquired profit in inventory.









































(e)









Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.









































(f)









Represents the provision for or reversal of indemnification assets related to the establishment or release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.









































(g)









Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.











































About Kadant







Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing



®



. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit



kadant.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Kadant’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybersecurity incidents; implementation of our internal growth strategy; competition; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases or shortages in raw materials; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; future restructurings; protection of intellectual property; changes to tax laws and regulations; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.







Contacts







Investor Contact Information:





Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000







IR@kadant.com







Media Contact Information:





Wes Martz, 269-278-1715







media@kadant.com





