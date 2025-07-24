Kadant Inc. to Release 2025 Second Quarter Results and Host Webcast on July 30

Kadant Inc. will release Q2 2025 results on July 29 and host a webcast on July 30 for discussion and Q&A.

FAQ

When will Kadant Inc. release its second quarter results?

Kadant Inc. will release its 2025 second quarter results after the market closes on July 29, 2025.

What time is the Kadant Q2 earnings webcast?

The Kadant Q2 earnings webcast is scheduled for July 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the live Q&A session?

To join the live Q&A session, register on the Kadant website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Where can I find the earnings release and webcast?

The earnings release and webcast will be posted in the "Investors" section of Kadant’s website.

Will there be a replay of the webcast available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Kadant website through August 29, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

WESTFORD, Mass., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it will release its 2025 second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call the Company will discuss its second quarter financial performance and future expectations.





To listen to the live call and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at



kadant.com



. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking



here



or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through August 29, 2025. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of our website.







About Kadant







Kadant is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing



®



. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit



kadant.com



.







Contacts







Investor Contact Information:





Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000







IR@kadant.com







Media Contact Information:





Wes Martz, 269-278-1715







media@kadant.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.