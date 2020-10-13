Kadant Inc (KAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Kadant Inc (KAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $118.76, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KAI was $118.76, representing a -6.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.16 and a 125.3% increase over the 52 week low of $52.71.

KAI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). KAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.26. Zacks Investment Research reports KAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.47%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.