Kadant Inc (KAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2021

Kadant Inc (KAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $200.91, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KAI was $200.91, representing a -10.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $225.64 and a 84.08% increase over the 52 week low of $109.15.

KAI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). KAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.07. Zacks Investment Research reports KAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.2%, compared to an industry average of 28.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kai Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

