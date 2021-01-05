Kadant Inc (KAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2021

Kadant Inc (KAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KAI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KAI was $137.97, representing a -4.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.83 and a 161.74% increase over the 52 week low of $52.71.

KAI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). KAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports KAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.43%, compared to an industry average of -9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KAI Dividend History page.

