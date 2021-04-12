Kadant Inc (KAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Kadant Inc (KAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $184.38, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KAI was $184.38, representing a -2.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $189.40 and a 158.92% increase over the 52 week low of $71.21.

KAI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). KAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.77. Zacks Investment Research reports KAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.6%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

