Kadant Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.34 per Share

Kadant Inc. increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per share, payable May 7, 2025.

Kadant Inc. announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per share, payable on May 7, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 9, 2025. This decision is subject to future Board approval and may change based on business conditions. Kadant Inc. provides technologies and engineered systems that enhance efficiency and productivity in industrial processes and operates globally with approximately 3,500 employees. The press release also includes a Safe Harbor statement highlighting risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial performance, economic conditions, and several operational factors that could affect results.

$KAI Insider Trading Activity

$KAI insiders have traded $KAI stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY L POWELL (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,223,495 .

. MICHAEL J MCKENNEY (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,026 shares for an estimated $2,974,286 .

. THOMAS C LEONARD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,285 shares for an estimated $2,384,517 .

. DARA F MITCHELL (Senior VP, Corp. Development) sold 1,001 shares for an estimated $398,041

FREDRIK H WESTERHOUT (Vice President) sold 600 shares for an estimated $238,351

MICHAEL C. COLWELL (Vice President) sold 497 shares for an estimated $197,090

REBECCA MARTINEZ O'MARA sold 300 shares for an estimated $117,778

$KAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $KAI stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WESTFORD, Mass., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to stockholders to $0.34 per share to be paid on May 7, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2025. Future declarations of dividends are subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.







About Kadant







Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing



®



. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit



kadant.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our business, financial performance, and cash dividend program. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybersecurity incidents; implementation of our internal growth strategy; competition; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases or shortages in raw materials; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; future restructurings; protection of intellectual property; changes to tax laws and regulations; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.







Contacts







Investor Contact Information:





Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000







IR@kadant.com







Media Contact Information:





Wes Martz, 269-278-1715







media@kadant.com





