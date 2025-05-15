Kadant Inc. Authorizes $50 Million Share Repurchase Program Effective May 15, 2025

Kadant Inc. authorized a $50 million share repurchase program effective May 15, 2025, for one year.

Kadant Inc. announced its Board of Directors has approved a $50 million equity securities repurchase program, effective from May 15, 2025, to May 15, 2026. The company intends to carry out the repurchase through various transactions, depending on market conditions and considerations, while adhering to existing credit agreement limitations. This authorization follows a previous $50 million repurchase program that expires on May 16, 2025, under which no shares have been repurchased. Kadant, based in Westford, Massachusetts, specializes in technologies and engineered systems for sustainable industrial processing, employing approximately 3,500 people across 20 countries. The press release also includes a Safe Harbor statement, highlighting risks and uncertainties that could impact future performance and repurchase plans, as well as reiterating that the company does not plan to update forward-looking statements without significant new information.

Potential Positives

Authorization of a $50 million equity repurchase program demonstrates the company's confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.



This share repurchase program provides an opportunity for the company to potentially enhance its earnings per share by reducing the number of outstanding shares.



The flexibility to execute repurchases based on market conditions indicates effective management strategy and responsiveness to investor interests.

Potential Negatives

The company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock under the previously authorized $50 million repurchase program that will expire soon, indicating potential lack of confidence in its stock value or financial position.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future financial performance, raising concerns for investors.

The mention of limitations from the credit agreement suggests potential financial constraints that could affect future operational decisions and flexibility.

FAQ

What is the announced share repurchase amount by Kadant Inc.?

Kadant Inc. announced a share repurchase authorization of up to $50 million.

When does the share repurchase program become effective?

The share repurchase program is effective from May 15, 2025, through May 15, 2026.

Can Kadant repurchase shares through private transactions?

Yes, Kadant can repurchase shares in both public and private transactions.

What factors will influence the timing of share repurchases?

The timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions and management discretion.

Where is Kadant Inc. headquartered?

Kadant Inc. is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, with operations in 20 countries.

Full Release



WESTFORD, Mass., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its equity securities effective May 15, 2025 through May 15, 2026. Repurchases may be made in public or private transactions, including under Securities Exchange Act Rule 10b-5-1 trading plans. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be at the discretion of Company management and will be based on market conditions and other considerations, including limitations contained in our credit agreement entered into on March 1, 2017, as amended and restated. The Company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock under the $50 million authorization that will expire on May 16, 2025.







About Kadant







Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing



®



. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit



kadant.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our business, financial performance and any plans to repurchase our equity securities. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Kadant’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybersecurity incidents; implementation of our internal growth strategy; competition; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases or shortages in raw materials; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; future restructurings; protection of intellectual property; changes to tax laws and regulations; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.







Contacts







Investor Contact Information:





Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000







IR@kadant.com







or





Media Contact Information:





Wes Martz, 269-278-1715







media@kadant.com





