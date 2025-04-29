KADANT Earnings Results: $KAI Reports Quarterly Earnings

KADANT ($KAI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $2.10 per share, beating estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $239,210,000, missing estimates of $241,808,897 by $-2,598,897.

KADANT Insider Trading Activity

KADANT insiders have traded $KAI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J MCKENNEY (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,026 shares for an estimated $2,974,286 .

. DARA F MITCHELL (Senior VP, Corp. Development) sold 1,001 shares for an estimated $398,041

FREDRIK H WESTERHOUT (Vice President) sold 600 shares for an estimated $238,351

MICHAEL C. COLWELL (Vice President) sold 497 shares for an estimated $197,090

REBECCA MARTINEZ O'MARA sold 300 shares for an estimated $117,778

THOMAS ANDREW BLANCHARD (Vice President) sold 325 shares for an estimated $111,017

THOMAS C LEONARD sold 152 shares for an estimated $60,528

KADANT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of KADANT stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

