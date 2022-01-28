Kadant Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KAI

In trading on Friday, shares of Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $200.80, changing hands as low as $198.88 per share. Kadant Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAI's low point in its 52 week range is $129.55 per share, with $240.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $198.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.