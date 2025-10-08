Kadant Acquires Clyde Industries & Boosts Product Portfolio

Kadant Inc. KAI recently announced that it has closed the buyout of Clyde Industries Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates for about $175 million in cash. Kadant funded the transaction through borrowings under its revolving credit facility.



KAI’s shares declined 2.4% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $298.03.

Inside the Headlines

Based in Atlanta, GA, Clyde Industries is engaged in providing boiler efficiency solutions in the pulp and paper industries. The company employs around 400 people and has a strong international presence with operations across China, Brazil, Indonesia, Canada and Finland. It generated revenues of approximately $92 million for the fiscal year ended February 2025.



The addition of Clyde Industries’ solid product portfolio will enable KAI to boost its industrial processing offerings and strengthen its position across the pulp and paper, energy and general industries.



Kadant will integrate Clyde Industries into its Industrial Processing segment, which comprises the wood processing and fiber processing product lines. It is worth noting that the Industrial Processing segment’s revenues declined 16.5% year over year to $95.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Kadant, with a $3.5 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is likely to benefit from solid backlog levels, strong capital project activities and healthy demand for its aftermarket parts.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares have lost 9.8% against the industry’s growth of 0.6% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAI’s current-year earnings has been stable over the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.7%.

3 Promising Stocks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks from the same space, namely Crane Company CR, Flowserve Corporation FLS and Nordson Corporation NDSN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Crane delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.9%.



Flowserve delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.5%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for FLS’ 2025 earnings has increased 0.9%.



Nordson delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.2%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for NDSN’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kadant Inc (KAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.