Kabul roadside blast injures five, says TV station Ariana

Kabul bureau Reuters
KABUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A roadside bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul caused at least five casualties, television station Ariana News said on Tuesday.

The target of the attack appeared to have been an open-backed vehicle like a Toyota Hilux, it added, but there were no further details and no official confirmation of the figures.

(Reporting by Kabul bureau; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((james.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129533 ;))

