K92 Mining Unveils Promising Arakompa Drilling Results

October 22, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) has released an update.

K92 Mining Inc. has announced promising drilling results from its maiden diamond drill program at Arakompa, near its Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea. The company discovered a potentially thick high-grade zone and significantly extended the bulk tonnage strike to the south by approximately 250 meters. These findings could enhance the company’s gold production prospects, capturing the attention of investors in the mining sector.

