March 19 (Reuters) - K92 Mining KNT.TO said on Tuesday underground operations at the Kainantu Gold Mine have been temporarily suspended due to a non-industrial incident earlier this month that led to the death of an employee.

(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Saikeerthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.