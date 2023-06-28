News & Insights

K92 Mining reports two deaths at mine in Papua New Guinea

June 28, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's K92 Mining Inc KNT.TO said on Wednesday two persons have died following an incident involving a vehicle at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The miner also reported two deaths last month following another vehicular accident. The accident had occurred offsite from the mining lease area, on a country road.

The company said on Wednesday mining operations have been suspended while an investigation is being completed. However, other activities including processing of stockpiles have not been impacted.

