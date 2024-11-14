K92 Mining Reports Record Financial Results for Q3 2024

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) has released an update.

K92 Mining Inc. has reported record financial results for Q3 2024, with significant increases in revenue, net income, and operating cash flow. The company achieved strong production figures, surpassing its operational and cost guidance for the year. With a robust cash position of $120.3 million, K92 Mining is well poised for future growth.

For further insights into TSE:KNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.