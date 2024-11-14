News & Insights

K92 Mining Reports Record Financial Results for Q3 2024

November 14, 2024 — 03:07 pm EST

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) has released an update.

K92 Mining Inc. has reported record financial results for Q3 2024, with significant increases in revenue, net income, and operating cash flow. The company achieved strong production figures, surpassing its operational and cost guidance for the year. With a robust cash position of $120.3 million, K92 Mining is well poised for future growth.

